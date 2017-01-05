Meth Fuled Man Beats Girlfriend And Dog

A Sweetwater County fugitive wanted for beating his girlfriend and her dog during a meth-fueled rage was arrested yesterday in Rock Springs. 33 year old Jesse Lee Reay was wanted on warrants of strangulation of a household member, domestic battery, interference with emergency calls and cruelty to animals. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on December 26th when, after injecting methamphetamines, Reay repeatedly kicked, choked and punched his girlfriend until she was unconscious. Rae then is said to have grabbed the woman’s dog, suspending it in the air by its collar. Police located Reay yesterday at a residence near Bunning Park in Rock Springs where he was arrested without incident. If convicted of the charges, Reay faces 7 years in prison and fines of up to $10,000 or more. Reay remains in custody at the Sweetwater County Detention Center awaiting arraignment. Pictured Jesse Ray. Photo courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center, click to enlarge.

