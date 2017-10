A man was shot last night in Craig. Police responded to the Bear Valley Inn shortly after 10, where they found 48-year-old Michael Adam Freese, who had been shot. Freese was transported to the hospital with serious injuries. 40-year-old Rachel Niemeyer was arrested for 1st degree assault and domestic violence. No further details are available at this time. Picured above Rachel Niemeyer. Photo courtesy of the Moffat County Jail, click to enlarge.

Related