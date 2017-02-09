Man Who Rolled Car Thursday Turns Himself In

The driver who rolled his vehicle last Thursday on Highway 13 north of Craig turned himself in Wednesday night after a warrant was issued for his arrest. The driver was identified as 34 year old Craig resident Tanner Sholes. Sholes was wanted for careless driving, driving without a valid driver’s license, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to notify police of an accident, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and abandonment of a motor vehicle. Police were originally unable to locate the driver of the vehicle when they arrived on the scene last Thursday, but later found Sholes uninjured, walking in the area near the accident. Photo courtesy of Doug Slaight, click to enlarge.

