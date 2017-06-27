An unidentified 45-year-old male died following a collision with an elk Tuesday morning, on Highway 40, 15 miles west of Steamboat. After striking the elk around 1 am, his car went off the road and down a steep cliff, coming to rest on train tracks. The driver was ejected during the accident and was pronounced dead at the scene. Additional details will be made available following the completion of the investigation.
Man Dies After Collision With Elk On Highway 40
