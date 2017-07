A Steamboat man, who crashed his bike Sunday afternoon, died Monday from his injuries in a Denver hospital. The 64-year-old crashed his bike just before one, near the intersection of Trafalgar Drive and Pamela Lane. The man is believed to have lost control of his bike, flipping over the handle bars, while trying to enter the Yampa River Core Trail. The man was not wearing a helmet when the accident occurred. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

