Man Crashes Truck Into Pond, Charged With DUI

A truck crashed into the Loudy-Simpson Park pond Thursday afternoon, after the driver failed to navigate the turn off of Highway 394. The driver was trying to turn onto Ranney Street when he lost control, sending the vehicle through a fence and into the pond. He was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. He was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence and careless driving. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of Doug Slaight for Craig Fire and rescue, click to enlarge.

