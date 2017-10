The identity of the man who was injured in a single vehicle accident northwest of Craig Saturday has been released. 59-year-old Mathias Roth of Olathe drove his truck into a ravine on private property off of Moffat County Road 44. Roth, who was hunting in the area, was transported to the hospital via helicopter with serious but non life threatening injuries. He was not wearing a seat-belt when the accident occurred.

