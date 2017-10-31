Man Arrested Again On Suspected Vehicle Theft

A Craig man was arrested again over the weekend for suspected motor vehicle theft. The vehicles owner had parked the car to attend a party. When they returned, they found the vehicle had been taken. While reporting the vehicle stolen, the victim indicated that 40-year-old Christopher Dotson, who had also attended the party, was a probable suspect. Craig Police were able to locate the stolen vehicle Sunday morning on Ranney Street, where they found Dotson to be asleep in the vehicle. He was charged with Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft, Criminal Trespassing, Driving Under the Influence, Possession of a Controlled Substance and Paraphernalia among other charges. Dotson received similar charges after he was arrested by Craig Police in early September, on the suspicion that he had stolen two vehicles. Pictured Christopher Dotson, photo courtesy of the Moffat County Jail, click to enlarge.

