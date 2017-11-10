Man Arrested With $300 Thousand Worth Of Pot

A California man is in custody after Sweetwater County deputies’ found marijuana in his vehicle. The vehicle of 36-year-old Daniel Hurtado was searched earlier this week, after a drug dog alerted officers to the presence of drugs in his vehicle. Following a search, more than 60 pounds of marijuana was discovered. Deputies also located 604 individual THC vape cartridges and 150 small glass containers with marijuana wax. The total street value of the drugs has been estimated at $300 thousand. Hurtado was charged with two counts of felony-grade possession of a controlled substance and one count of possession with intent to deliver. His bond was set at $15,000. Photo of Hertado courtesy of the Sweetwater County Detention Center, click to enlarge.

