Make Sure You Have Enough Life Jackets

All water-craft owners hitting the lakes and rivers this 4th of July weekend are being reminded of the rules for carrying life jackets on board their vessels. All power, pontoon, sail and rowboats and paddle boards, jet skis, kayaks and canoes must carry one life jacket for every passenger on board. All passengers 12 and under must wear a life jacket at all times when aboard a water vessel. If a boat capsizes, problems can multiply quickly, so those on board should always have immediate access to a life jacket. Park rangers will write citations to boaters who do not abide by the life-jacket rules. Paddle boards are growing in popularity but some owners are unaware that they must have a life jacket with them at all times. Life jackets ensure when paddle boarders fall off and are required to swim to retrieve their boards, they can do so safely. For additional information on paddle board and boat regulations in Colorado, click here.

