Mail In Ballots By Today

By now, Colorado voters should have received their election ballots in the mail. Note that there are two ways of returning your ballot. The ballot can be returned by mail, or can be dropped off at your local County Clerks office. If you are planning on mailing in your ballot it is recommended that you do so by Tuesday. Colorado voters can register in person through Election Day online, or at their local County Clerks office. to register to vote online, or to check your voter registration status, click here.

