Mail-in Ballots for the upcoming election in November should be arriving this week. Ballots will be accepted at your local County Clerk’s office through 7 pm on Tuesday November 8th. If you plan to return you ballot by mail it’s recommended that it be filled out and submitted by no later than November 1st. Colorado voters can register in person through Election Day online, or at their local County Clerks office. To register to vote online, click here.

