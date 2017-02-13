A bill that would extend the hours alcohol could be sold in certain areas in Colorado is being opposed by Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The bill would give local communities the ability to set their own closing times for bars in their area, as opposed to having a mandated statewide closing time. MADD believes having varying closing times for bars through out the state will increase the amount of drunk drivers on Colorado roads. They believe the policy will encourage drinkers to travel to bars with later closing times, after they have already been drinking at a bar which closes earlier. The bill is also opposed by the Colorado Organization for Victim Assistance, Voices of Victims, and the Association of Colorado State Patrol Professionals.
MADD Opposes Bill Extending Bar Hours
This entry was posted in News and tagged against, Areas, assistance, Association, Bar Hours, bill, closing time, colorado, drunk driving, Extend, local, MADD, mandated, mothers, Organization for Victims, Patrol, proffessionals, State, statewide, victims, Voices. Bookmark the permalink.