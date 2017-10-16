Lottery Win Is Probably A Scam

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is warning of a scam, where residents are being led to believe they have one a lottery. At least two people have received a notification in the mail that they won the Mega Millions Lottery out of Madrid Spain. The letter claims the target won nearly $3 million, and that a claim needs to be filed in order to claim the prize. The letter includes a phone number and email address the victim can call to claim the winnings. Citizens should be aware that they generally have to enter a contest to receive a prize of this nature. A copy of the fictitious letter is available here. Anyone that receives a letter like this should contact local law enforcement.

