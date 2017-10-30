Locate Sex Offenders Before Kids Go Out

Halloween is tomorrow and law enforcement is encouraging families to use online sex offender registries to help trick-or-treaters avoid the homes of registered sex offenders. According to Sweetwater County Sheriff Mike Lowell, there are about 100 registered sex offenders in Sweetwater County, with most living in Rock Springs and Green River. Websites are available to check and see who the sex offenders are and where they are living in both Colorado and Wyoming, for more information click on the links above.

