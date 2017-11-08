Local Election Results

Craig voters narrowly passed a city sales tax increase while voters county wide rejected the college mil levy increase during the election yesterday. The approved sales tax increase of 1.75% was approved by an 88 vote margin. The increase will raise the Craig sales tax to 4% and generate an estimated $2.1 million in additional annual revenue. The CNCC mil levy increase was rejected by nearly two thirds of Moffat County voters, failing by more than 1,000 votes. Voters elected Chip McIntyre, Elise Sullivan, Owen Atkin and Chris Thome to serve on the Moffat County School Board. Sullivan and Thome ran unopposed, while Atkin defeated Alicia Noland by 22 votes. McIntyre was elected over Mindy Baker by more than 400 votes. Voters in Dinosaur approved a 5-percent sales tax to be instituted on retail marijuana, with more than two thirds voting to approve.

In Routt County, voters in Steamboat approved Referendum 3D by more than 25%, which will allow the district to take on $12.9 million in bonded dept, to perform maintenance at area schools, including replacing five roofs. Steamboat voters also approved a mill levy increase that is expected to raise $1 million in the first year. Those dollars will go toward creating a stable fund for ongoing maintenance of the school district’s facilities. Voters in Hayden approved a property tax increase to help the city deal with needed maintenance, while a ballot measure that would have raised funds to replace the Hayden Secondary School ended in a tie. 427 votes were cast both for and against the measure. However 9 Hayden voters turned in ballots with questionable signatures. Those individuals will have eight days to go to the county clerk’s office and explain the signature discrepancies, which could change the outcome. If the final margin is less than 1%, an automatic recount will occur. In Rio Blanco County, voters in

Rangely approved a mil levy increase to raise funds to go towards the improvement and maintenance of the Rangely School District. Full results from yesterday’s election for Moffat, Routt and Rio Blanco County are available by clicking on the links above.