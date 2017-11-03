Listen To Meeker Cowboys Football Tonight

The Meeker Cowboys head into the first round of the 1A state football championships with a home game tonight at 7, against Cornerstone Christian Academy from Westminster. The first round playoff game will be carried live on 93.7 102.3 KRAI, and online at KRAI.COM, beginning with the pre-game at 6:40. The pregame will include an interview with Meeker Head Coach Shane Phelan, who will break down the upcoming match-up. The Cowboys are the number two seed in the tournament, Cornerstone Christian is seeded 15th.