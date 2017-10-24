Lincoln Avenue To Be Closed For Halloween Stroll

Lincoln Avenue in Steamboat will be closed on Halloween for the annual downtown holiday stroll. The closure will allow the public to celebrate Halloween downtown, where most businesses will be open with trick or treat candy available for the kids. The closure will go into effect at 4:45 Halloween afternoon with downtown stroll festivities taking place from 5 to 7. As a high number of children will be on the street taking part in the event, drivers should be extra alert during that time. For additional information on the holiday stroll, call 879-4344.

Related