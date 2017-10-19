Learn About Workforce Center Services

The Colorado Workforce Center in Craig is hosting an event next week to provide more information on the services they offer. The gathering is designed for individuals who hire people, need help finding a job, help others find work, or for those who are curious about what the Colorado Workforce Center does. Attendees will receive information on programs the Colorado Workforce Center offers to help people develop skills, assist businesses in finding qualified applicants, and help people join the workforce. The event will be held Wednesday from 4:30 to 5:30 at the Clarion in Craig. For additional information call 824-1135.

