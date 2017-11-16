The City of Steamboat is accepting applications from residents who would like to learn more about City operations. The City 101 program gives interested parties an opportunity to learn more about work that happens in Steamboat by participating in field trips, forums, and interactive activities. Applications for City 101 should be submitted by December 12th. For more information, or to download the application form, click on the links above.
Learn More About Steamboat City Opperations
This entry was posted in News and tagged 101, applications, city, information, operations, Steamboat. Bookmark the permalink.