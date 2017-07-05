High School Volleyball Referees Needed

Like a lot of other states in the country, there aren’t enough sports officials in Colorado to cover all the High School games. Due to the shortage, schedules for next season have had to be altered to ensure officials would be available for all games. To address the shortage, the officials’ organization for Colorado High Schools, has developed classes for those interested in becoming a sports official. A class for refereeing volleyball will be held Saturday in Craig. The class will take place at Colorado Northwestern Community College from 8 to 4. Those interested should send an email to Mindy Finley at mindy.finley@judicial.state.co.us, or a call her at 942-7500.

