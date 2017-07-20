Learn How To Plan And Save For The Future

Posted on July 20, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment

Low income individuals and families can now apply to take part in the Moffat County United Way class, Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’-By World, part of their Bridges out of Poverty program. The free class is designed to help low income community members in their effort to build resources for a better life. The class allows those who desire economic stability to make plans to build personal and family resources. Participants must be a Moffat County resident 18 years or older who can speak and read English at a conversational level. Applicants will go through an interview process to be accepted into the class. Applications are due July 31st, with the interviews starting in August. Additional information on the Getting Ahead class is available below. If you have questions, contact Kristen Olson at 326-6222.

Applicants go through an interview process and then up to 17 people are chosen for the class.
Applications due: July 31st
Interviews begin in August
Class begins: August 28th

Participants will receive a $20.00 gift card for each class as compensation for their time
Dinner and Childcare provided at no cost
Total of 18 sessions, 2 per week for 9 weeks on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:00.
This entry was posted in News and tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

NEW - Start A Conversation Or Leave Your Thoughts