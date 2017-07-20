Learn How To Plan And Save For The Future

Low income individuals and families can now apply to take part in the Moffat County United Way class, Getting Ahead in a Just Gettin’-By World, part of their Bridges out of Poverty program. The free class is designed to help low income community members in their effort to build resources for a better life. The class allows those who desire economic stability to make plans to build personal and family resources. Participants must be a Moffat County resident 18 years or older who can speak and read English at a conversational level. Applicants will go through an interview process to be accepted into the class. Applications are due July 31st, with the interviews starting in August. Additional information on the Getting Ahead class is available below. If you have questions, contact Kristen Olson at 326-6222.

Applicants go through an interview process and then up to 17 people are chosen for the class.

Applications due: July 31st



Class begins: August 28th Participants will receive a $20.00 gift card for each class as compensation for their time Dinner and Childcare provided at no cost Total of 18 sessions, 2 per week for 9 weeks on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5:30-8:00. Interviews begin in AugustClass begins: August 28th