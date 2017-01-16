Learn About Moffat County 4-H

The Moffat County 4-H program will host an open house Tuesday at the Moffat County Extension Office from 6 to 8.  The event will allow potential members and their families to meet with those already involved in the program to learn more about 4-H in Moffat County.  Attendees will also have the opportunity to meet with Extension office staff, club, project and Junior leaders, and the local 4-H council.  Kids will also be able to sign up to participate in this year’s program. For additional information on the open house call 824-9180.

