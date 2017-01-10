Learn To Market Via Social Media

Social Media Marketing classes are being offered over the next couple months at Colorado Northwestern Community College. The classes will give participants the opportunity to learn what makes social media such a powerful marketing tool. You will be taught the basics of Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and You Tube, and will learn how to leverage these platforms to generate new customers for your business. The first session for social media beginners will be held tomorrow night from 7 to 9 with intermediate and advanced session following at a later date. The cost is $30 per session. For additional information call 824-1135.

Related