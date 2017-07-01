Law Enforcement Officers Out In Full Force

Colorado State Patrol officers in Moffat, Routt, Grand, Jackson and Rio Blanco counties have increased patrols for the Fourth of July holiday, in an effort to deter driving behaviors that may lead to accidents that cause serious injury or death. Troopers will be on the look out for drivers who are not wearing seat-belts, are speeding or conducting improper passing, and for people who are driving aggressively. 4th of July Heat is On enforcement is also underway and will last through Wednesday. During the enforcement period, State Patrol and local law enforcement are looking to take as many intoxicated drivers off the roads as possible. Anyone traveling during holiday should do so sober and should allocate additional time, as traffic will be heavy throughout the state.

