Landscaping Next Week On Highway 40

Landscaping projects will take place next week on the medians along Highway 40 in Steamboat from downtown to JD Hays Way, as well as on the medians on Mount Werner Road. The work will take place from 8 to 4 Monday through Friday, weather permitting. During the project, Highway 40 will be closed to one lane of traffic in both directions. Drivers should slow down and use caution while the work is taking place.

