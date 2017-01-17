Keep Snow On Your Property

Northwest Colorado and South Central Wyoming are receiving a brief break from the winter weather this week, but with snow expected again this weekend, you shouldn’t put that shovel away just yet. When snow removal is required, remember that the snow must remain on your property. Property owners, renters and private snow removal operators need to be aware that it is illegal to shovel snow onto or next to a public highway or roadway. Piles of snow that are left next to the road can create hazards to city and state snow plow operators, as they can freeze and become very difficult to manage. These piles may also prevent accessibility to certain areas, and create visibility and drainage problems. additional information on proper snow removal techniques is available below. Graphics provided by the Colorado Department of Transportation, click to enlarge.

