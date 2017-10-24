Keep Kids Safe This Halloween

Halloween is a fun time of year for most children, but it can also be dangerous, with all the cars and people out and about. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, child pedestrian accidents increase by 4 times on Halloween. Kids and their families should follow these steps to stay safe. Incorporate bright colors in kid’s costumes to make them easy to see while they are walking along roadways. Make sure an adult is accompanying young children while they are making their rounds collecting candy. Finally feed your kids a good dinner before they go out to keep them from over indulging on Halloween candy. Additional Halloween safety tips are available below.

Halloween safety advice:

Use flame-less candles if possible, and always keep lit jack-o-lanterns out of the reach of kids and pets. If a Halloween candle does cause a fire, a standard homeowners or renters insurance policy may provide coverage for fire-related damages.

Keep pets inside and away from trick-or-treaters, especially if they are easily frightened or become over-excited when they see strangers.

Turn on your car’s headlights earlier in the day to increase visibility on the road. Drive slowly in residential areas and watch out for costumed kids that may be crossing streets or darting out from between parked cars.

Keep pathways outside of your home well-lit and clear of objects to avoid injuries to party guests or trick-or-treaters. In the event that someone is injured on your property, the liability portion of your homeowners or renters insurance policy may provide coverage.