The Colorado High School Activities Association has finalized their policy for drones at sporting events. The use of drones will be prohibited for any purpose by anyone at all CHSAA sanctioned events, unless express written permission is obtained from the hosting school district or from CHSAA for any postseason or playoff game. This policy not only includes the restricted playing area of the venue, but also the physical confines of the entire stadium, field, arena or structure.
Keep Drones Away From Sporting Events
Posted on October 24, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment
