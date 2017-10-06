IRS Scammers Targeting Craig Area

Area residents are being targeted by a old scam. People are receiving calls from someone claiming to represent the IRS in a tax fraud lawsuit against the victim. The scammer says the victim can avoid further complications by settling the unpaid amount, which is generally around $5,000. The scammer will then give their name and a fictitious IRS badge number. The calls are coming from a Maryland number with the area code of 410. Anyone that receives a call of this nature should report it immediately to local law enforcement.

