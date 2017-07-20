New Lead Into 11-Year-Old Murder Of Colorado Man?

Sweetwater county detectives processed a home in Rock Springs this week looking for evidence regarding an 11 year old murder case involving a man from Colorado. Ben Bradley of Tabernash was 28-years-old when he went missing while hitchhiking in the Rock Springs area in June of 2006. Bradley’s badly decomposed body was discovered near the base of Boars Tusk in October of that year, about 25 miles north of Rock Springs. An autopsy determined that Bradley died due to multiple stab wounds to the chest. According to Detective Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office, the home was processed after new information on the case came to light. Blust says the case is ongoing and is under constant review. Anyone with potential information regarding the incident should call the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Department.

