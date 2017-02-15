Intoxicated Super Bowl Drivers Arrested

273 impaired drivers were arrested during the Super Bowl weekends Heat is On Campaign in Colorado. This was a decrease from the 325 drivers that were arrested last year during the same enforcement period. According to numbers from the Colorado Department of Transportation, a third of the fatalities that occurred last year on Colorado Roads, involved an intoxicated driver. The next scheduled Heat is On campaign in Colorado will take place March 10th through the 20th, as part of the St. Patrick’s Day DUI enforcement. In Wyoming, 11 intoxicated drivers were arrested in Sweetwater County during the statewide Super Bowl DUI enforcement campaign. This was the first of six planned DUI enforcement periods this year in Wyoming, with the next scheduled to begin March 17th for St. Patrick’s Day. Along with the scheduled enforcement periods, Wyoming also relies on the states drivers to report intoxicated individuals. To report someone you believe is driving drunk, call (800)442-9090. According to the Wyoming Department of Transportation, 10 deaths have occurred so far this year on the states roadways, compared to the six people that died during the same time period last year.

