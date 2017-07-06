A workshop will be held this month in Craig for those interested in redeveloping vacant properties. The workshop will focus on strategies for site assessment, cleanup and redevelopment of properties which include former industrial sites, gas stations, junkyards and landfills. Attendees will also learn how state resources may be leveraged to promote community redevelopment goals. The event will be especially pertinent for government officials, property owners, real estate professionals, investors, attorneys, developers, bankers and environmental consultants, but anyone interested is invited to attend. The Community Revitalization Workshop will take place Thursday July 27th at Memorial Regional Health from 8:30 to 1, those interested should RSVP prior to attending, to register click here. For additional information or to submit a site for evaluation during the workshop, call CMEDP director Michelle Balleck at 620-4370.

