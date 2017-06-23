People in Northwest Colorado will have at least one carrier option next year for coverage through the Colorado healthcare insurance exchange. The Division of Insurance made the announcement earlier this week that Anthem, who had reportedly been considering pulling out of the Colorado market, has decided to stay. Anthem’s departure from the healthcare exchange would have left parts of western Colorado, including the majority of the northwest portion of the state, without coverage through the exchange.
Insurance Provider Staying In NW Colorado
Posted on June 23, 2017 by KRAI| Leave a comment