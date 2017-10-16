Inmate Commits Suicide By Hanging

An inmate reportedly died after she hung herself last week at the Garfield County Jail. 34-year-old Sarah Mallet was found hanging in her cell during a routine check Thursday. Emergency personnel were able to establish a pulse by using CPR, but after being transported to a hospital, Mallet died from her injuries. Mallet was in jail on charges of Failure to Comply in Garfield County, Failure to appear twice in Eagle County and Failure to appear in the Rifle Municipal Court. Her suicide was the first to occur at the Garfield County Jail since March of 2009.

