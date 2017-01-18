GOP: To Improve Health Care Obamacare Must Go

Colorado GOP Congressman Scott Tipton, Doug Lamborn, Mike Coffman and Ken Buck have release an op-ed, which argues that fixing our nations health care issues will require a full repeal of the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare. The article points out that with an average deductible of $6,000 for the cheapest individual plans, Obamacare has made insurance unaffordable and unusable. The Congressmen argue that while their counterparts in government will point to the amount of previously uninsured Americans that have received coverage under the Affordable Care Act as a measure of the programs success, the fact that many of these Americans wont use their policies due to the high deductibles has made Obamacare unsuccessful. The Congressmen state that replacing Obamacare will be a difficult and complex process, but GOP lawmakers are fully committed to implementing health care reforms that will ensure every American and Coloradan has access to affordable, patient centric healthcare. While the GOP all in on replacing the Affordable Care Act, their constituents would appear to prefer that a replacement bill be in place before Obama Care is repealed. A recent poll conducted by Kaiser Health Tracking found that only 1 in 5 Americans supported repealing President Obama’s health-care law before a replacement is worked out. To view the congressmen’s op-ed in its entirety, click here.

Related