ID’s Of Drivers In Highway 13 Accident Released

The identities of the two drivers involved in the accident that closed Highway 13 Tuesday Morning have been released. 21-year-old Tyler Young, who is believed to be from Texas, collided with a semi being driven by 28-year-old Stefan Jackson of Aurora. Young, who was not wearing his seat-belt at the time of the accident, was flown from the scene in serious condition to Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. His status has been updated to serious but stable. Jackson was uninjured during the incident. Photos from the scene of the accident courtesy of the Rio Blanco County Sheriff’s Facebook Page, click to enlarge.

