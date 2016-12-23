Identity Of Man Who Died At Landfill Released

The identity of the man who died Thursday morning at the Moffat County Landfill has been released by the Moffat County Sheriff’s Office. Moffat County Road and Bridge employee 58 year old Darrel Snow, was dropping off snow and ice at the landfill when he was struck in the head by a heavy metal object. Snow sustained severe trauma from the impact, which resulted in non-survivable injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The Moffat County Sherrif’s office is still investigating the death, but at this time, there is no reason to consider Snow’s death suspicious.

