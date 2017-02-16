Identity Of Avalanche Victim Released

The Garfield County coroner has released the identity of the man who died Tuesday in an avalanche in the Flat Tops. The man has been identified as 55 year old Jesse Christensen from Steamboat. Christensen was riding with Sean Searle, a friend from the Denver area, when the avalanche occurred. After the avalanche Searle was able to dig himself out and locate Christensen who had been caught in the slide. Searle’s attempts to revive Christensen were unsuccessful. Searle then used his cell phone to contact his wife, asking for assistance. Search and Rescue teams found Searle late Tuesday afternoon. Christensen’s body was recovered from the slide yesterday. Christensen’s death is the first this year in Colorado to be attributed to an avalanche.

