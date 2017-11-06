Icy conditions on Highway 40 resulted in 2 vehicles sliding off the road early Monday morning. The drivers lost control on black ice, in separate incidents west of Hayden. According to West Routt firefighter Trever Guire, one of the drivers was transported to the hospital for treatment, while the other was not injured.
Icy Conditions Cause Problems For Drivers
