Ice Fishing Tournament At Stagecoach Reservoir

The 6th annual Stage Coach State Park’s Steamboat Great Outdoors Ice Fishing Tournament will take place next month at Stagecoach Reservoir. The tournament starts at 8 in the morning Saturday January 7th, with same day registration beginning at 6:30. This is a great opportunity for the public to participate in a popular outdoor activity in Colorado, while having a chance to win cash prizes. The tournament is open to 200 adult and 50 youth participants. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 5 adult finishers with youth contestants eligible for non cash prizes. The cost is $30 for anyone 16 and over, while kids under 16 will get free entry. Entrants will also have to purchase a daily park pass. Participants can pre-register for the tournament at Stagecoach State Park, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife office in Steamboat, or at Spiro’s Tradin’ Post in Oak Creek. During the tournament, all 2016-2017 Colorado fishing regulations will be enforced. For a list of the regulations click here. You can request a copy of the tournament rules by calling 736-2436 or through email at dnr_stagecoach.park@state.co.us.

Related