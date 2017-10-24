Hunters Should Use Campfire Safety

Hunters are being reminded to use caution when building and maintaining campfires in Northwest Colorado and South Central Wyoming. Anyone who starts a fire, no matter the size, needs to make sure it is thoroughly extinguished before leaving it unattended or before you leave the site. Two recent small wildfires in the Routt National Forest were caused by campfires which were not fully extinguished. Even though winter is not typically the time of year when wildfires occur, dry or windy conditions can lead to winter wildfires. Additional camp fire safety tips are available below.

Campfire Safety Tips:

Scrape back dead grass and forest materials from your campfire site.

Keep your campfire small and under control; make it only as big as you need it.

Keep a shovel and a water container nearby to douse escaped embers.

Do not park vehicles in tall dry grass, since hot tailpipes can cause fine fuels to catch on fire.

Remember that any ignition – cigarettes, campfires, gunfire, vehicles – could be the cause of a wildland fire, as grass and other vegetation is dry and extremely flammable.

Always follow current fire restrictions.

Fireworks are not allowed on federal lands.