Hunter Education Class Next Week

The City of Steamboat Springs Summer A.S.S.E.T. Camps are partnering with the Colorado Division of Wildlife to offer a full Hunter Education certification class next week. The class will be held Monday through Friday, with classroom sessions in the morning and activities in the afternoon. The class is designed for kids between 10 and 14 years old, but parents and older children may also participate. For additional information on the Hunter Education Class and the A.S.S.E.T. camps, click here, or call 879-4300.

