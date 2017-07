Hundreds of impaired drivers were taken off the roads during the 4th of July Heat is On DUI enforcement campaign in Colorado. A total of 381 impaired drivers were arrested between June 30th and July 5th, an increase from the 318 drivers who were arrested during the same enforcement period last year. The next Heat Is On DUI enforcement campaign will take place from Aug. 18 to Sept. 5. Last year, 964 impaired drivers were arrested during the Labor Day Crackdown DUI enforcement period.

Related