House Looks To Void Stream Protection Rule

The United States House of Representatives passed a resolution that would repeal the “Stream Protection Rule,” a rule issued by Barack Obama In one of his last acts as president. The rule was intended to protect steams and waterway from the impact of surface coal mining operations. The Senate is expected to approve the resolution as early as today and send it to the President’s desk. Republicans are using the Congressional Review Act to target regulations enacted in the final 60 days of the Obama administration.

