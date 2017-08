Hot air balloons, live music, and classic and collector cars, trucks and motorcycles are expected to draw a huge crowd this Saturday to Craig’s Loudy-Simpson Park. There will also be food and craft vendors and breakfast will be available Saturday morning from 6 to 10. The day will also include a concert by “Bluffet” a Jimmy Buffet tribute band. The event is free to attend. Click on the links for information about the Moffat County Balloon Festival and Colorado Cruisers Car Show schedule.

Related