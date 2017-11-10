Horse Has To Be Rescued From Cattle Guard

North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters rescued a horse that was trapped in a cattle guard Wednesday. According to a post on the North Routt Fire Protection Facebook page, the horse ran away from a hunting camp in the area, and was found with three legs stuck in a cattle guard on Forest Service Road 443, northeast of Clark. It took crews a couple hours to free the animal. A veterinarian that was on scene determined the horse was in good health after the rescue. Photos of the rescue courtesy of the North Routt Fire Protection Facebook page, click to enlarge.

