Holiday Drive Is On The Horizon

The annual 93.7 102.3 KRAI and 55 Country Holiday Drive will be held on Thursday and Friday November 30th and December 1st, at the Centennial Mall in Craig. 93.7 102.3 KRAI staff will broadcast live from 6am to 6pm both days. Listeners will be encouraged to help by donating cash, new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food. 100% of all money and items collected will be distributed to four local organizations; the Interfaith Food Bank, Advocates Crisis Support Services, Christmas For Kids and Christmas For Seniors. Additional information on what items are needed and how you or your organization can help with the 93.7 102.3 KRAI and 55 Country Holiday Drive is available below.

What Is Needed?

Donate any or all of the following during the Holiday Drive:

– New UNWRAPPED toys,

dolls – stuffed animals-bikes-trikes-games-balls-electronics-blocks-art supplies-etc.

– Non-perishable food

green beans-corn-peas-rice-instant mashed potatoes-pasta-soup-salsa-pasta sauce-gravy mix-canned goods of all types-peanut butter-jelly-etc.

– Gifts for senior citizens

games-blankets-books-books on CD-gift cards-dog food-etc.

– Cash

Make checks out to either “Holiday Drive” or “Moffat County United Way”.

How Can You, Your Business, Club or Organization Help?

– Work with others to collect, purchase and ask for donations of the above items

– Promote the Holiday Drive in your place of business or church

– Tell others about the Holiday Drive

– Volunteer to help out during the Holiday Drive. Call 824-6574

– Stop by during the Holiday Drive to drop off your donations