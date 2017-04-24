UPDATE: DA Says VA “Failed” Cory Hixson

The charges against Craig native and Purple Heart recipient Cory Hixson were dropped last week by the Weld County District Attorney. Hixson went missing from his home near Broomfield last month and was subsequently arrested two days later for reportedly breaking into a house in the Greeley area. Hixson is believed to have left his home after he experienced adverse effects when the VA changed the medication he was receiving to treat injuries sustained while fighting in Iraq. In a statement, Weld County District Attorney Michael Rourke said veterans like Cory provide a service to this country that can never be repaid, but we should try whenever possible. Rourke also said that when a veteran like Hixson, who is living with PTSD, enters the criminal justice system, authorities owe it to them to take their time to determine what exactly went wrong. Rourke believes it’s clear in Hixson’s case that the VA failed him, resulting in the incident that occurred.

