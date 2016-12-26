Free Hikes To Eliminate Excess Holiday Calories

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is offering guided hikes and other activities for those looking to get outside on New Years Day, to burn off some of those excess holiday calories. First Day Hikes will be held at the Stagecoach, Steamboat Lake and Yampa River state parks on January 1st. Those interested in taking a hike at Stagecoach State Park should meet at the Yampatheater at 10:30. Multiple hikes will be offered ranging from a kid friendly hike around Pinnacle peak, to a longer 2 mile round trip scenic route. Following the hike cookies and hot chocolate will be provided. Hikers at Steamboat Lake State Park will meet at 11 and will take a 1.1 mile hike around the Tombstone Nature Trail, which overlooks many beautiful features of Steamboat Lake and Hans Peak. The hike at Yampa River State Park starts at 10. Participants should bring snow shoes or cross country skis and be sure to dress for the conditions. Refreshments will be served at Yampa River State Park throughout the day. The hikes are free but will require the purchase of a park pass. For additional information on the First Day Hikes in Colorado click here.

